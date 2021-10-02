Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,849 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $34.34 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.