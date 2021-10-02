Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 49,916 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

