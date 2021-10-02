Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Post by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 317,597 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

