Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

