MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $21.65. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 377 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

