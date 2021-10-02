MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of MMMB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

