Mango Markets Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $349.92 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

