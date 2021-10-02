Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

