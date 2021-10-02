Marcus Boehm Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.