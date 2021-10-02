Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Up 6.5%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

