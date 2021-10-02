Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAKSY. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

