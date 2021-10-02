Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Up 351.8% in September

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 351.8% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,594. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

