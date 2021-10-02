Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $165.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

