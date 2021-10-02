Martinrea International’s (MRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.67 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.81.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.