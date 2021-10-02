Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.95. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.