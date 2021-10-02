Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

MATX opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.