Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

