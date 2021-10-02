Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.