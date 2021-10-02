Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.