Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,334 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

