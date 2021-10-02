McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

