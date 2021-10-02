McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $242.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average of $234.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

