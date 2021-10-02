MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $31,720.33 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73.

NYSE:MAX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

