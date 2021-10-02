Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFCSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

