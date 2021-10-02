MediShares (MDS) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $340,875.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00234090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00114918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012823 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

