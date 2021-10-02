Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Lowered to $14.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $24.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.