MercadoLibre’s (MELI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,667.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,795.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,588.83. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.70 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33,352.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

