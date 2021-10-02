Mercer International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

MERC opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $768.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

