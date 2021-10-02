Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.47.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.40 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $74,767,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.