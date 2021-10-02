Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,971.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $64,971.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00008364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

