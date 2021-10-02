Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.36. Methanex reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of MEOH traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Methanex has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

