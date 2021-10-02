Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

