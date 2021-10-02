Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $9.98 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

