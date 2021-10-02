MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 13,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $171,570 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIND stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 43,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,286. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

