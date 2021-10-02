Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stake Cut by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,156,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $174.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

