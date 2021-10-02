Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 18,574 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

