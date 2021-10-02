Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.