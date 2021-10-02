Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

