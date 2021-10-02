Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 89.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 376.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

