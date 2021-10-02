Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $161.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

