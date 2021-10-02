Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,504 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

