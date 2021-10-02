Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 37,262 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

