Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $6.58 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 120.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

