Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $138.81 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

