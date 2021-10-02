MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,952. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.