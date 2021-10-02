MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000.

Shares of KAII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

