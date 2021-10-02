MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys 1,308,804 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 1,308.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,804 shares during the period. DPCM Capital accounts for about 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 3.76% of DPCM Capital worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DPCM Capital by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

XPOA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,935. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

