MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 400,000 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.07% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,967,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

