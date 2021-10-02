MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $6.33 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,464,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFVI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 6,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

