MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MOST remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250. MobileSmith has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

MobileSmith Company Profile

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

