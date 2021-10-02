MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MOST remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250. MobileSmith has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.
MobileSmith Company Profile
